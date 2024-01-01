https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844875Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLulling and Soothing the Mind into a Quietude, Frank Vincent DumondOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8844875View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 752 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2192 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4566 x 7291 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4566 x 7291 px | 300 dpi | 95.28 MBFree DownloadLulling and Soothing the Mind into a Quietude, Frank Vincent DumondMore