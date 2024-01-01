https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844895Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed and Gold Origami Crane, Ira BlountOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8844895View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2482 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6532 x 4621 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2482 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6532 x 4621 px | 300 dpi | 172.74 MBFree DownloadRed and Gold Origami Crane, Ira BlountMore