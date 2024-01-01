rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844976
Hyacinths, S.B. King of the BLues and S.W. Madame Van Der Hoop, Plate 79 from A. C. Van Eeden's "Flora of Haarlem"
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hyacinths, S.B. King of the BLues and S.W. Madame Van Der Hoop, Plate 79 from A. C. Van Eeden's "Flora of Haarlem"

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8844976

View CC0 License

Hyacinths, S.B. King of the BLues and S.W. Madame Van Der Hoop, Plate 79 from A. C. Van Eeden's "Flora of Haarlem"

More