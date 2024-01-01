https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844984Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for Rose Window for St. John the Baptist Church, Brooklyn, NY, Leon DaboOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8844984View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1073 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3129 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4450 x 3978 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4450 x 3978 px | 300 dpi | 50.68 MBFree DownloadStudy for Rose Window for St. John the Baptist Church, Brooklyn, NY, Leon DaboMore