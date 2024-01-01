https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845012Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPocket watch likely carried by Matthew Henson in 1908-1909 Arctic expeditionOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845012View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 881 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2569 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3323 x 4528 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3323 x 4528 px | 300 dpi | 50.94 MBFree DownloadPocket watch likely carried by Matthew Henson in 1908-1909 Arctic expeditionMore