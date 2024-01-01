https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845158Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn the Garden (Celia Thaxter in Her Garden) by Frederick Childe HassamOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845158View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1031 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3006 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5122 x 5964 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5122 x 5964 px | 300 dpi | 174.82 MBFree DownloadIn the Garden (Celia Thaxter in Her Garden) by Frederick Childe HassamMore