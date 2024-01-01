rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845193
Medusa (Laura Dreyfus Barney) by Alice Pike Barney
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Medusa (Laura Dreyfus Barney) by Alice Pike Barney

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8845193

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Medusa (Laura Dreyfus Barney) by Alice Pike Barney

More