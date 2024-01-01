https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845295View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3163 x 2100 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3163 x 2100 px | 300 dpi | 19.02 MBFree DownloadThe Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)More