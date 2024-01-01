https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCeremonial at Black Lake, LaVerne Nelson BlackOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845305View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1011 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2948 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6396 x 5388 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6396 x 5388 px | 300 dpi | 98.62 MBFree DownloadCeremonial at Black Lake, LaVerne Nelson BlackMore