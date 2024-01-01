rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845330
Inauguration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1937
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Inauguration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1937

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8845330

View CC0 License

Inauguration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1937

More