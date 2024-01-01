rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845398
View in the Grand Detour, 1900 Miles above St. Louis by George Catlin
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8845398

View CC0 License

