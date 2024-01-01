https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge Gershwin Self-Portrait, George GershwinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845410View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 908 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2649 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7818 x 5917 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7818 x 5917 px | 300 dpi | 264.73 MBFree DownloadGeorge Gershwin Self-Portrait, George GershwinMore