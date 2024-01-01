https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845449Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnamentOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8845449View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1440 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2521 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4200 x 3025 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4200 x 3025 px | 300 dpi | 36.37 MBFree DownloadOrnamentMore