rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845561
Wedding ring belonging to Louise Ayers Church
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wedding ring belonging to Louise Ayers Church

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845561

View CC0 License

Wedding ring belonging to Louise Ayers Church

More