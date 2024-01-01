rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845768
Design for a Painted Porcelain Plate, Les Biscuits (Cookies) for the Service des Objets de Dessert (Dessert Service), Jean…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for a Painted Porcelain Plate, Les Biscuits (Cookies) for the Service des Objets de Dessert (Dessert Service), Jean Charles Develly

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8845768

View CC0 License

Design for a Painted Porcelain Plate, Les Biscuits (Cookies) for the Service des Objets de Dessert (Dessert Service), Jean Charles Develly

More