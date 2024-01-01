https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Painted Porcelain Plate, Les Biscuits (Cookies) for the Service des Objets de Dessert (Dessert Service), Jean Charles DevellyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8845768View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1054 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1757 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Painted Porcelain Plate, Les Biscuits (Cookies) for the Service des Objets de Dessert (Dessert Service), Jean Charles DevellyMore