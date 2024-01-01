rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845904
Phenakistiscope Disc with Dancing Man, Simon Von Stampfer
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Phenakistiscope Disc with Dancing Man, Simon Von Stampfer

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8845904

View CC0 License

Phenakistiscope Disc with Dancing Man, Simon Von Stampfer

More