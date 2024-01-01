rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846216
Dianthus Hybridus Multiflorus, Plate LI from Edward George Henderson's "The Illustrated Bouquet", Mrs Withers
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846216

View CC0 License

