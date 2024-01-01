rawpixel
Arctic Regions: Hunting by Steam in Melville Bay, The Party after a Day's Sport Killing Six Polar Bears within the Twenty…
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846484

View CC0 License

