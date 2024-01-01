rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846554
James A. Garfield, Chief of Apaches
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

James A. Garfield, Chief of Apaches

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8846554

View CC0 License

James A. Garfield, Chief of Apaches

More