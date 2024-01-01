rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846671
Cleaning the Drapes, from the series House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home, Martha Rosler
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8846671

View CC0 License

