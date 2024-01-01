https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846710Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEarly Ferns, Chapter 48 of The Tale of Genji by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8846710View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 484 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1410 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9566 x 23737 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9566 x 23737 px | 300 dpi | 649.67 MBFree DownloadEarly Ferns, Chapter 48 of The Tale of Genji by Katsushika HokusaiMore