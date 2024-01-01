rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846734
Virgin and Child, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of John Gellatly
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8846734

View CC0 License

