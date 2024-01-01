https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdwin Forrest as Baptista Febro and Lizzie Swindlehurst in "The Broker of Bogota"Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846739View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1032 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3009 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13997 x 16280 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13997 x 16280 px | 300 dpi | 651.96 MBFree DownloadEdwin Forrest as Baptista Febro and Lizzie Swindlehurst in "The Broker of Bogota"More