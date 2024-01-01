https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGervais' Beaked Whale Specimen with Onlookers Gathered AroundOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846771View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 954 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2784 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6094 x 4847 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6094 x 4847 px | 300 dpi | 84.54 MBFree DownloadGervais' Beaked Whale Specimen with Onlookers Gathered AroundMore