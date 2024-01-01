https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with Roses, Charles Ethan PorterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8846822View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 737 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2150 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7730 x 4749 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7730 x 4749 px | 300 dpi | 210.08 MBFree DownloadStill Life with Roses, Charles Ethan PorterMore