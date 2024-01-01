rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846826
Microphone box used by Ralph McDaniels on the television show Video Music Box, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8846826

View CC0 License

