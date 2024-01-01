https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBy a Clear Fountain, Lucia Fairchild FullerOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846837View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1007 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2938 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3405 x 4056 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3405 x 4056 px | 300 dpi | 79.06 MBFree DownloadBy a Clear Fountain, Lucia Fairchild FullerMore