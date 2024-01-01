https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846933Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFemale mannequin head from Mae's Millinery Shop, National Museum of African American History and CultureOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8846933View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 729 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2126 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3032 x 4991 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3032 x 4991 px | 300 dpi | 17.53 MBFree DownloadFemale mannequin head from Mae's Millinery Shop, National Museum of African American History and CultureMore