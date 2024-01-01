rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847029
Print of Cab Calloway conducting his band, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Print of Cab Calloway conducting his band, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847029

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Print of Cab Calloway conducting his band, National Museum of African American History and Culture

More