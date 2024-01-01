https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847085Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlorence Stover from the Richmond and Von Boyle Comedy Company by Matthew S. Morgan of Strobridge Lithographing Company, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847085View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 796 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2146 x 3234 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2146 x 3234 px | 300 dpi | 19.89 MBFree DownloadFlorence Stover from the Richmond and Von Boyle Comedy Company by Matthew S. Morgan of Strobridge Lithographing Company, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore