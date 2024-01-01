rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847085
Florence Stover from the Richmond and Von Boyle Comedy Company by Matthew S. Morgan of Strobridge Lithographing Company, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8847085

View CC0 License

