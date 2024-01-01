https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847088Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketches for a Decoration of a Private Library "B", Kenyon CoxOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847088View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 659 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1922 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7161 x 3933 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7161 x 3933 px | 300 dpi | 161.18 MBFree DownloadSketches for a Decoration of a Private Library "B", Kenyon CoxMore