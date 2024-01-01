https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847121Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA New Map of Virginia and Maryland and the Improved Parts of Pennsylvania and New JerseyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8847121View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1045 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2688 x 2341 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2688 x 2341 px | 300 dpi | 18.01 MBFree DownloadA New Map of Virginia and Maryland and the Improved Parts of Pennsylvania and New JerseyMore