rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847182
Krishna and his family admire a solar eclipse, perhaps a page from the “Kangra/Modi” Bhagavata Purana
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Krishna and his family admire a solar eclipse, perhaps a page from the “Kangra/Modi” Bhagavata Purana

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847182

View CC0 License

Krishna and his family admire a solar eclipse, perhaps a page from the “Kangra/Modi” Bhagavata Purana

More