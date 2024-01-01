https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847228Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarine, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847228View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 973 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2838 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4524 x 3668 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4524 x 3668 px | 300 dpi | 94.97 MBFree DownloadMarine, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneMore