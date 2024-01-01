https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847297Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Present Listening to the Voices of the PastOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847297View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 914 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2665 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5033 x 6611 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5033 x 6611 px | 300 dpi | 190.42 MBFree Download(Illustration for Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám) The Present Listening to the Voices of the PastMore