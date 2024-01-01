https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe sage-physician Dhanvantari, folio from the “Sixth” Bhagavata Purana series, also known as the “small” Guler-Basohli seriesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847340View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 765 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2233 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8382 x 5347 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8382 x 5347 px | 300 dpi | 128.25 MBFree DownloadThe sage-physician Dhanvantari, folio from the “Sixth” Bhagavata Purana series, also known as the “small” Guler-Basohli seriesMore