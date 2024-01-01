https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShore with Blue Sea, Eleanor HarrisOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847392View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1020 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2976 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4358 x 3705 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4358 x 3705 px | 300 dpi | 335.1 MBFree DownloadShore with Blue Sea, Eleanor HarrisMore