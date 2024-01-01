rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847434
The Green Hat by Alice Pike Barney
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Green Hat by Alice Pike Barney

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847434

View CC0 License

The Green Hat by Alice Pike Barney

More