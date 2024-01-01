https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDiwan Nawal Singh, Prime Minister of DatiaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847435View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2638 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6439 x 8543 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6439 x 8543 px | 300 dpi | 157.41 MBFree DownloadDiwan Nawal Singh, Prime Minister of DatiaMore