https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Prospective Plan of the Battle Fought near Lake George on the 8th of September 1755, Thomas JohnstonOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847479View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 936 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2339 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2339 px | 300 dpi | 20.1 MBFree DownloadA Prospective Plan of the Battle Fought near Lake George on the 8th of September 1755, Thomas JohnstonMore