rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847591
Plaque of Sarasvati (Goddess of Learning and Culture)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plaque of Sarasvati (Goddess of Learning and Culture)

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847591

View CC0 License

Plaque of Sarasvati (Goddess of Learning and Culture)

More