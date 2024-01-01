rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847690
Baptism of Christ by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson Langhorne
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8847690

View CC0 License

