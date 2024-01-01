https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847796Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Sofa, with Alternative Suggestions, Richard De LalondeOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847796View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 835 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2435 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6013 x 4183 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6013 x 4183 px | 300 dpi | 105.07 MBFree DownloadDesign for Sofa, with Alternative Suggestions, Richard De LalondeMore