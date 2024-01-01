https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHakone Lake, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi), by Utagawa KuniyoshiOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847822View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 784 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2285 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6677 x 4360 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6677 x 4360 px | 300 dpi | 51.13 MBFree DownloadHakone Lake, in The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido Road (Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi-no Uchi), by Utagawa KuniyoshiMore