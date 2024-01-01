rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847840
US Forest Service badge worn by Melody Starya Mobley, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

US Forest Service badge worn by Melody Starya Mobley, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8847840

View CC0 License

US Forest Service badge worn by Melody Starya Mobley, National Museum of African American History and Culture

More