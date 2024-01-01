https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Goat, Jeanbaptiste HuetOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847877View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 881 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2569 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3704 x 2719 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3704 x 2719 px | 300 dpi | 18.92 MBFree DownloadStudy of a Goat, Jeanbaptiste HuetMore