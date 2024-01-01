https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847882Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCotton States and International Exposition, Atlanta, 1895Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8847882View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 948 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2764 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4738 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4738 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 81.4 MBFree DownloadCotton States and International Exposition, Atlanta, 1895More