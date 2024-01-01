https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWashington Monument Under ConstructionOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8848007View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 951 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2774 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4820 x 6081 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4820 x 6081 px | 300 dpi | 167.74 MBFree DownloadWashington Monument Under ConstructionMore