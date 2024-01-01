https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848271Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOld Faithful Geyser, Yellowstone National ParkOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848271View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2702 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4044 x 5239 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4044 x 5239 px | 300 dpi | 121.25 MBFree DownloadOld Faithful Geyser, Yellowstone National ParkMore