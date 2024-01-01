rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848472
Eugénie, Empress of France, Queen of Clubs from Set of "Jeu Imperial–Second Empire–Napoleon III" Playing Cards
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8848472

View CC0 License

